Markus Söder, premier of Bavaria, Germany’s largest state, wants to do away with current rules governing access to aid money for Ukrainian refugees living in Germany. The head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), part of Germany’s conservative CDU/CSU union, is of the opinion that Ukrainian refugees should get less money in general — no matter if they are new arrivals or have been living in Germany for years.

Söder’s proposal far exceeds the changes promised in the CDU/CSU’s coalition agreement, which it signed with the Social Democrats (SPD) in May to form the current government. In the contract — which forms the basis for the coalition’s existence — signatory parties agreed to cut financial assistance to new Ukrainian refugees applying for asylum in the country. The coalition agreement, however, explicitly exempted cuts for Ukrainian refugees already living in Germany.

How much do Ukrainian refugees get in Germany — and elsewhere in Europe?

To date, Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Germany have all been afforded so-called citizens’ money [Bürgergeld] payments, meaning they receive the same amount of welfare assistance that an unemployed German would. For single adults, that means a sum of €563 ($650) each month. Further, German taxpayers cover the cost of rent and health insurance for their guests. In all, that means Germany is among the most financially generous countries when it comes to assistance for Ukrainians forced to flee their homes because of war. Unlike others, Ukrainian refugees are also given permission to immediately enter the German labor market upon arrival.

Bavaria’s Söder now wants to slash that assistance to people applying for asylum. That would mean a monthly stipend between €353 and €441 for single adults, depending on their living situation. Families would also receive between €299 and €391 monthly for each child they have, with payments varying according to age.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder wants to remove the special status afforded to Ukrainian refugees when it comes government assistance Image: Revierfoto/dpa/picture alliance

Ukrainian refugees in the European Union

The European Union (EU) classifies Ukrainian refugees as individuals “deserving of temporary protection” under a mechanism established in 2001. These guidelines were activated for the first time in 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The guidelines stipulate that EU host countries must provide refugees, in this case Ukrainians, with access to housing, employment and health care. The guidelines do not, however, define the value of those payments and/or services, leading to great disparities across the 27-member bloc.

Poland

Poland does not hand out monthly payments and Warsaw has even gone so far as to do away with its previous one-time payment of roughly €70 for each adult refugee arriving from Ukraine. Ukrainian refugees in Poland are instead given a personal identification number, giving them access to jobs, education and free health care.

Ukrainian parents are given a monthly €190 payment for their first child, with smaller payments for each child after that. Parents caring for children with a disability or those with chronic illnesses may also apply for welfare assistance.

Hungary

In Hungary, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban — known for his anti-immigrant sentiments — tightened rules defining which Ukrainian refugees it feels are “deserving of temporary protection.” Western Ukraine, for instance, is now viewed as a safe place of origin in the eyes of Hungary’s lawmakers, meaning refugees hailing from those parts have no right to free housing at state-run refugee facilities. The international NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) decried the move, saying it put thousands of Ukrainians on the streets.

Adult refugees considered worthy of protection are afforded a €55 monthly payment as well as about €34 a month for each child in their family.

Belgium

In Belgium, single adult refugees from Ukraine receive approximately €1,100 per month in assistance, the highest rate in the EU. Moreover, they receive publicly funded health insurance and have the right to publicly funded housing. Furthermore, refugees can apply for financial assistance for the acquisition of furniture, clothing, medical necessities (including glasses) and food.

Sweden

Ukrainian refugees in Sweden do not receive monthly stipends but daily cash allotments. Adults can receive up to about €180-€190 by month’s end but only if they have no other income.

Payment for children adds up to roughly €140 per month. Additional funds are available for items such as winter clothing or baby carriages. Ukrainian refugees theoretically have access to funds for things like glasses, yet they generally only have the right to medical assistance in emergency situations or in the case of care that cannot be delayed.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) must no longer adhere to EU rules since it famously left the bloc during the so-called Brexit. There, the government allots Ukrainian refugee families about €30 each week for their eldest child, with another €20 a week for all others. Additional payments are provided to assist in covering childcare costs for those children too young to attend school. Retirees (from age 66 for females, 67 for males) are eligible for payments of up to €230 a week.

Rules governing adult refugees who have yet to reach retirement age are more complicated and must often be calculated on an individual basis.

One assistance program, Homes for Ukraine, is designed to help Ukrainians find living accommodation with UK citizens, for example. The program pays out a roughly €230 one-time payment to refugees, while at the same time it sets up a €400 monthly payment for individuals hosting them — these hosts must also vouch for the refugees they house.

Lastly, the UK’s “Universal Credit” program provides further financial support to refugees only if their savings fall below a certain threshold. The amount of money they can receive and what it can be used for depends on the refugee in question and their current financial situation.

This article was originally published in German and translated into English by Jon Shelton