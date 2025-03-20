In response to the verdict in Energy Transfer’s suit against Greenpeace International and Greenpeace US entities, the following lines can be attributed to Greenpeace Australia Pacific General Counsel Katrina Bullock:

“The $660 million North Dakota case against Greenpeace International and Greenpeace US entities is a blatant Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) brought by a fossil fuel giant. SLAPPs are a corporate weapon designed to strangle public debate. They’re not about justice — they’re about silencing dissent, draining environmental defenders of time, money, and energy until they have no choice but to stop fighting. It’s an abuse of the legal system to shield powerful polluters from accountability.

“It’s no wonder eminent US lawyer Marty Garbus has labelled it the most unfair trial he has witnessed in his six decades of legal practice. Distinguished legal experts who acted as Independent Trial Monitors collectively noted that ‘the jury verdict against Greenpeace in North Dakota reflects a deeply flawed trial with multiple due process violations that denied Greenpeace the ability to present anything close to a full defence’.

“A jury with close ties to the fossil fuel industry, a judge permitting defamatory and prejudicial attacks on Greenpeace, and a blatant refusal for court transparency — this trial was a blatant injustice.”

In a domestic context, Ms Bullock added:

“In Australia, opposition leader Peter Dutton has announced that a coalition government would introduce legislation based on these same racketeering laws that have been used against peaceful environmental groups in the US. Dutton’s proposal to introduce US-style RICO laws raises serious concerns. While his office claims it’s aimed at tackling organised crime in the construction sector, we’ve seen in the US how these laws have been weaponised to target charities and grassroots groups who engage in peaceful protest activities. We must be extremely wary of laws that could criminalise our ability to protect our environment and our communities.”

Greenpeace unequivocally disagrees with the verdict and refuses to be silenced. Greenpeace US entities will appeal.

“Greenpeace is not scared of SLAPPs, and where big oil companies might think we will back down, we won’t. Greenpeace rises in the face of injustice.

“Greenpeace Australia Pacific is an autonomous legal entity and is not a party to the lawsuit. While this verdict won’t have any programmatic or financial impacts for Greenpeace Australia Pacific, it is united in solidarity with Greenpeace US and Greenpeace International against this intimidation lawsuit and in the need for anti-SLAPP legislation.”

— ENDS —

Greenpeace International’s press release can be found here.

Photos and Videos can be accessed from the Greenpeace Media Library and photos of Katrina and from the Australia-Pacific region can be found here.

Contacts:

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Communications: Kimberley Bernard on +61 407 581 404 or [email protected]