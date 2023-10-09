This week is a great one for video game deals thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day Round 2 and other retailer sales competing with the online juggernaut, including Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff, GameStop Pro Week, and more. Sales like these bring uncommon deals on Nintendo Switch exclusives such as Super Mario games. Right now, you can save big on a handful of Mario games, from traditional platformers to party games and more.

Prime Day Mario Nintendo Switch game deals

For a conventional Super Mario experience, you can’t go wrong with Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games nearly six years after its release. The globetrotting 3D adventure is simply superb. Meanwhile, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury melds 3D platforming with a traditional level-based format. It’s two games in one: an enhanced port of the standout Wii U title 3D World and a small open-world playground with a very, very big Bowser.

If you need a Switch game for your next game night, Mario Party Superstars or Super Mario Party are solid choices for the whole family. Superstars is the newer of the two and is arguably a more well-rounded Mario Party experience. That said, getting Super Mario Party for up to 50% off is quite the deal.

The latest Mario sports game, Mario Strikers: Battle League, is also on sale for up to 50% off. Though it’s light on content and game modes, Battle League’s core arcade soccer gameplay is a lot of fun, and this is the lowest price yet for Battle League.

Last but certainly not least, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delightful tactics game developed by Ubisoft. Like its predecessor Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope features Mushroom Kingdom characters and Ubisoft’s silly Rabbids.

More Prime Day Round 2 deals