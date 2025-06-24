In a late afternoon session at the Astana International Forum, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of National Economy Zhandos Shaimardanov stepped onto the stage for a long-awaited talk on the city of Alatau. Officially signed into existence by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in January 2024, the city was introduced as a hypermodern metropolis complete with cryptocurrency payment systems and aspirations for drone taxis.

Although Tokayev himself was not present, panelists left little doubt: this was to be his signature project. In many ways, Alatau is Tokayev’s own version of Astana, which became the country’s capital more than 30 years ago.

The vision is grand. Alatau, located north of Almaty in southeastern Kazakhstan, is meant to become a key trade hub with China and a magnet for the brightest minds in Central Asia. According to the official project website, the city will accommodate 2.04 million residents by 2050, integrating businesses, resorts, and research institutions.

Before it was named Alatau, the area was referred to as “G4,” referencing the four interconnected districts planned for the city. Among the most notable are the Gate District, envisioned as a business hub, and the Green District, which will focus on recreation, featuring hotels, theme parks, and golf courses.

Kazakhstan is no stranger to ambitious urban projects. In 1997, then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev undertook such a venture by transforming the provincial town of Akmola into Astana. It became a gleaming new capital and a national prestige project for Kazakhstan’s first president, even bearing his name for several years when it was known as Nur-Sultan. While Alatau could, in many ways, be for Tokayev what Astana was for Nazarbayev, a key difference is visible: Alatau draws heavily on global urban models, most notably, Singapore.

“We intend to build a completely new integrated metropolis in the style of Singapore,” Tokayev said during a 2024 visit to the city-state, describing Alatau as a future international business hub. That vision is reflected in the project’s leadership: both the master planning company and Tokayev’s chief advisor on Alatau are Singaporean.

Alatau also marks a shift in the funding model for such projects compared to the approach previously used in Astana. Rather than relying solely on the state budget, Tokayev’s administration is marketing the city as a destination for private investment.

“We can build Alatau like Astana or Turkestan, relying on the state budget. But we want to take a different path to make it a city for investors,” said Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev during the forum.

The city’s promotional materials highlight its location within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and its connection to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Companies operating in the SEZ will benefit from reduced taxes and lower customs duties. The government hopes to attract more than 170 projects under this framework.

That approach may also be fiscally necessary. In December 2024, Senator Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev revealed that the Almaty region had accrued $32 million in debt, causing delays to multiple infrastructure projects that could spill over into Alatau’s development.

Despite this, the Alatau project remains on schedule, something that raises concerns for the communities currently living on the land. Most residents are not opposed to development, but the uncertainty is substantial.

The area in which Alatau is being built, just 60 kilometers outside Almaty, is currently home to rural villages, farmland, and a military base. Its transformation into a high-tech metropolis could mean sweeping changes, particularly for those already living there.

When Astana was built, buildings were erected on land adjacent to the old city center of Akmola, and for this reason displacement wasn’t necessary. But looking at the current master plan for Alatau, the new city will go through multiple villages.

To date, no clear information has been provided regarding relocation, compensation, or integration into the new city. As international investors are focused on polished presentations and ambitious renderings, local families remain in the dark about their future.

Kazakhstan has built futuristic cities before. Whether Tokayev succeeds in making Alatau more than a playground for digital currency and elite investors – whether the plan eventually evolves into a sustainable, inclusive urban hub – remains to be seen.