A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student found slain in her condo last month, authorities announced this week.

Jack Minh Terry, 22, was arrested in Garden Grove on Feb. 16, according to a statement Thursday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The case was presented to the county district attorney’s office, and Terry was charged with murder, according to the release.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Zhuang, a Chinese national and California Institute of the Arts student who was also known as Emily King, was found unresponsive by her roommate in early February, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Her roommate called 911, and emergency responders found Zhuang suffering from multiple upper-body injuries, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives allege that Terry was seen leaving Zhuang’s residence at the Vistas condominium complex in Newhall on Feb. 4, the day she was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.