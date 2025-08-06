A Case of Severe Envenoming by a Featherleg Baboon Spider in Côte d’Ivoire
Case Report
We report a case of Stromatopelma calceatum envenoming with magnetic resonance imaging-confirmed venom-induced fasciitis in a French legionnaire deployed to Côte d’Ivoire.
Outcome was favorable following symptomatic treatment.
Acknowledgment: I extend my sincere appreciation to Danni Sherwood for drawing my attention to this publication.
Julien Dezile, Christine Rollard, Vladimir Totolidis, Georges Pfister, Jonathan Treille, Scott A Weinstein, Olivier Aoun, A Case of Severe Envenoming by a Featherleg Baboon Spider in Côte d’Ivoire, Journal of Travel Medicine, 2025;, taaf082, https://doi.org/10.1093/jtm/taaf082