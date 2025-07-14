Well, it happened: President Donald Trump signed his ​“big, beautiful” bill earlier this month, sounding an early death knell for many of the incentives that helped Americans clean up the power grid, cut their home energy bills, and buy cars that pollute less and are typically cheaper to run.

It’s the culmination of months of heated back-and-forths in Congress, and we wouldn’t blame you for losing track of the eventual fate of the many clean-energy tax credits created and expanded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.