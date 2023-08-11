In an interview, Ms. Anthes discussed her reporting trip and why it’s useful to compare animal vulnerabilities to mankind’s. This interview has been edited and condensed.

How do you prepare to report a longer narrative article?

I always sketch out in advance a bullet-point list of questions. I don’t keep it in front of me, but always at the end of the day, or before I’m getting ready to leave, I’ll say, Hey, can you just give me a minute? Let me just double check and make sure I didn’t miss something that I meant to ask.

When I’m out reporting in the field, I’m collecting all the atmospheric stuff — how do things feel, look, smell, sound. When I’m calling someone from my desk I try to elicit that stuff from them, but in this case the onus was on me to capture all those details and to notice them in the first place.

What was it like to experience the sanctuary? Was there anything that you didn’t have room or time to put in the article?

The story does have this narrative component of taking people through what happened after a severe thunderstorm. But the interesting thing is that the storm happened after my visit. When I went, I didn’t know that there was this severe storm coming, that it would be in the story, that it would provide a narrative structure. I was very focused on what was happening on the day. And, interestingly enough, the weather was pretty wild even on the day I was there.