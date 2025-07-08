Are you exploring franchise ownership and looking for an opportunity that combines profitability with purpose? Code Ninjas is a leading kids’ coding franchise that teaches children ages 7-14 how to code by building video games in a fun, engaging, and supportive environment using a game-based curriculum. The program is a standout choice in the supplemental education and STEM industry.

Benefits of owning a Code Ninjas franchise:

1. Tap Into a High-Demand, Growing Market

The demand for coding and STEM education is skyrocketing, with parents eager to equip their children with essential tech skills for the future.

2. Proven Business Model with Comprehensive Support

You don’t need a background in coding to succeed. Code Ninjas provides a well-established, low-risk business model and a nationally recognized brand. You will receive extensive training, ongoing operational and marketing support

3. Make a Meaningful Impact While Building Your Future

Owning a Code Ninjas franchise is more than a business—it’s a chance to inspire the next generation. You’ll empower kids with critical problem-solving and coding skills while building a business that can offer multiple revenue streams.

If you’re passionate about education, technology, and entrepreneurship, Code Ninjas could be your perfect path to franchise ownership.