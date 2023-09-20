Gurugram, India, September 20, 2023 – The 10th edition of The Big F Awards, a gala culinary celebration known for its integrity and industry recognition was held at the Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon on September 17, 2023. The mega event organized by Indian Food Freak was hosted by Pawan Soni and was attended by the who’s who of the hospitality industry. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Kunal Kapur, Sourish Bhattacharya, Marryam Reshii, Chef Amrinder Sandhu, Aslam Gafoor, Amin Ali and Khurafati Nitin were among the many luminaries who attended the most sought-after Big F Awards.

Started in 2014, The Big F Awards has over the decade become the most prestigious awards for culinary enthusiasts of Gurgaon. The Gurgaon-specific award has been instrumental in showcasing the exceptional culinary talents that have been flourishing in the city. The Big F Awards honored restaurants and Chefs across many different categories. There were two categories of awards – Popular Choice Awards and the Jury Choice Awards under which the participants were judged. The winners of the Popular Choice Award were Punjab Grill (North Indian) Aravali Pavilion – ITC Grand Bharat (All day dining in a 5 star hotel) L’Opera (Bakery/ Patisserie) and Studio XO (Best Pub/Bar). The Jury Choice Awards were bagged by Daryaganj Celeste (North Indian), China Garden (Chinese Cuisine), and Viet:Nom (Best Cocktail Bar). While Restaurant Of The Year Award went to Comorin in Popular Choice and Takashi Sushi Bar & Teppanyaki Grill in the Jury Choice Award. Restaurateur Of The Year Award went to Vikrant Batra and Sahil Sambhi in Popular and Jury Choice respectively.

Restaurateur Of The Year, Popular Choice – Sahil Sambhi

Restaurateur Of The Year, Jury Choice – Vikrant Batra

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Marryam H Reshii for her contribution to the F&B industry, and the award by Chef Ranveer Brar in remembrance of his mentor Arvind Saraswat for recognising the Young Chef as awarded to Chef Eshna Banerjee from Oberoi Hotel.

Lifetime Achievement Award given to Marryam H Reshii

The 10th edition of the Big F Awards is a tribute to a decade of unwavering dedication and commitment to acknowledging the best in the food industry. Pawan Soni, Founder of Indian Food Freak and The Big F Awards, expressing his pride in achieving this milestone said, “We are thrilled to commemorate the 10th year of the Big F Awards, a journey that has showcased the remarkable talent and passion in Gurgaon’s culinary landscape. Our steadfast commitment to transparency and fairness remains the cornerstone of our values as we honor the exceptional individuals and brands that continue to elevate our food industry.”

This gala food extravaganza celebrates not only the joy of dining out for food enthusiasts but also the talents of food creators, fostering a community of passionate gastronomes that has solidified Gurgaon’s position as a global culinary hub. The Big F Awards have over the years become a much-awaited event in the F&B industry. The mega event started with cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres, and witnessed the guests enjoying the gala evening. On the sidelines, Chef Kunal Kapur’s birthday was celebrated with much excitement and cake cutting. Namak Shamank fame Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi broke into an impromptu Bhangra gig on the stage much to the delight of the audience. The event culminated with an exquisite dinner and drinks session, allowing guests to mingle and revel in style.

A hallmark of the Big F Awards is its unwavering commitment to transparency and impartiality. The awards follow a meticulous selection process, involving either public voting or an esteemed jury panel, guaranteeing that the recognition is well-deserved and unbiased. This year’s jury comprised distinguished culinary experts, including Chef Ashish Bhasin, Diwan Gautam Anand, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Pawan Soni, Chef Nita Mehta, Chef Manisha Bhasin, Chef Rakesh Sethi, Rocky Singh, and Chef Saby Gorai, who scrupulously assessed each nominee before reaching their decisions.

Gurgaon Food Freak Veterans

About the Big F Awards:

Established in 2014, the Big F Awards is a prestigious culinary event that celebrates excellence in the food industry. With its dedication to transparency and impartiality, these awards have played a pivotal role in showcasing Gurgaon's culinary talent on a global stage. The event recognizes the achievements of both food creators and food enthusiasts, nurturing a vibrant community that continues to shape the city's culinary scene.