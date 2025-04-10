



Jeffrey Nickle is a disabled combat veteran whose personal recovery journey led him to embark on a mission of faith. Inspired by the message of faith-based literature, he founded Shield of Light Publishing to provide uplifting Biblical stories for kids that promote courage, resilience, and hope. Nickle found strength through faith and purpose through storytelling, something he aims to impart to others. A Veteran-Turned-Author Nickle’s personal story began as a member of the United States Army in special operations, who served multiple deployments to hostile environments. At one point in his service, he suffered injuries that would change the course of his life. During his recovery, he discovered the power of faith and felt called to a new mission—telling stories. ‘During recovery, I felt called to create stories that would inspire the next generation through faith, resilience, and love,’ Nickle recalled. ‘I wanted to provide families with books rooted in Biblical truth that also speak to courage, compassion, and the power of hope—values I leaned on during my healing journey.’ Before Nickle could begin his new path in life, he had to work to overcome the trauma of combat and the injuries he sustained. In the hospital, he wasn’t sure if he would even be able to walk again. At one point, he began to pray, to write, and to reflect. ‘Years later,’ Nickle explained, ‘that quiet moment of faith and reflection turned into the first lines of a children’s book. I never expected that moment of personal recovery would become the foundation for an entire publishing company. What started in pain has now become purpose.’ Discovering the Power of Storytelling Even before leaving the hospital, Nickle spread uplifting, value-driven stories to those around him. Upon the conclusion of his stay, he knew that Shield of Light Publishing was his new purpose. The inspirational children’s books this disabled combat veteran-turned-author shares with the world are personal reflections on survival, healing, and spiritual growth. He hopes to show others how to build something meaningful from adversity by sharing these. A Mission of Hope and Inspiration It isn’t easy for a veteran author to build a Christian publishing company promoting faith-based children’s books, but nothing was going to stop Nickle’s mission. Regardless of the difficulty, Nickle and Shield of Light Publishing are bringing Biblical stories to life with an engaging and educational approach, stories filled with hope and inspiration. ‘As a veteran, author, and founder,’ Nickle stated, ‘I understand how to build something meaningful from adversity and aim to use that testimony to inspire hope, action, and faith in every child who picks up one of my books.’ Looking Ahead Moving forward, Nickle has big plans for his publishing company. He envisions Shield of Light Publishing as a nationally recognised name in faith-based children’s literature, hosting a vast catalogue of books, merchandise, and educational content. By building partnerships with churches, schools, and community organisations nationwide, he hopes to promote love, truth, and Biblical values on a grand scale. Ultimately, he aspires to be an advocate for veterans, a voice for faith, and a light for children—all through the power of storytelling.