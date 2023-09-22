When those first signs of dizziness and throbbing start to turn a corner and head toward a full-blown migraine, you know you’re doomed for the rest of the day.

But what if TikTok held the answer to solving your debilitating migraines? Well, one user has come up with an unconventional solution.

In a video that has amassed over 21.4 million views, Andrea Eder detailed how she used water and a bucket to quickly improve her migraines.

“I just learned that if you get a migraine and you want to get rid of it fast – cause I suffer from migraines, I’ve suffered from them forever – all you gotta do is get as hot as water as you can handle and soak your feet in the water,” Eder said in the viral video.

The TikToker goes on to explain how she has suffered from migraines “forever” and had felt the beginnings of one just minutes before recording herself.

“When I tell you, four minutes ago my eyes were shaking and I couldn’t see straight and I was already trying to like look for the bed so I can like lay down and close all the blinds,” Eder continued.

But in a moment of pure desperation, the ‘motivator and coach’ took to the video-sharing platform to find suggestions for treating migraines.

“Then, I just looked on TikTok and I was like just listening and somebody said hot water and I said, okay, let me just get a bucket of hot water to try it.”

“The fact that the screen is not shaking right now and it’s only been four minutes and I just put my feet in hot ass water — I am forever grateful to the human beings that have shared this on TikTok because I think you just changed my life.”

Thousands of users flocked to comment on Eder’s video.

“Bless your heart, this info is extremely important to me,” one person wrote.

Another person simply said: “I tried it and it works totally, thanks.”

Others noted adding Epsom salt to the bucket of boiling water as well as a cold element like an ice pack on the head or neck, can improve the effect of the remedy.

Is this migraine approach fact or fiction?

While we’re glad Eder was able to find quick relief, the hack does sound a little too good to be true. So, how much truth does it actually hold?

Well, according to Dr Mikayla Couch, unfortunately, there’s not any medical evidence to back it.

“No research done, it’s anecdotal evidence or possible placebo effect,” she revealed. “Medical doctors don’t prescribe fictional old wives stories as a treatment,” she said.

Instead, Dr Couch shared some evidence-backed remedies that should be beneficial.

“Mild to moderate migraines respond well to caffeine tablets with Panadol and NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs),” she said.

And those with severe symptoms “need to see a GP for a tailored plan”.

Mayo Clinic also recommends pairing medicine with behavioural measures (like finding a dark, cool and calm environment at the first signs of a migraine) and a balanced lifestyle like sleeping well, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and managing stress.

Social media is a wonderful place to pick up handy hacks, but when it comes to medical advice, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt and instead, consult with a registered medical expert.