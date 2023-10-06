As is often the case before a holiday weekend, banks and credit unions largely kept CD rates steady today. But that leaves you with dozens of record-rate options to consider before banks open their doors again on Tuesday.
The top nationally available rate in every CD term remains between 5.00% APY at the 5-year end of the spectrum and an industry-leading 6.00% APY in the shorter terms. Credit Human continues to wear the national rate crown with its customer-friendly CD paying 6.00% APY on any term you choose between 12 and 17 months.
Key Takeaways
- The top rate of 6.00% in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs is available for a take-your-pick term of 12-17 months.
- A dozen nationally available CDs are paying 5.75% APY or better, with another group of 17 paying at least 5.65% APY.
- Some lucky CD shoppers can even earn 6.25% APY with a regional offer available in five states.
- The Fed announced on Sept. 20 that it was holding rates steady for the time being, but a possible hike in November or December is still on the table.
Below you’ll find featured rates available from our partners, followed by details from our complete ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.
If you’re looking to lock in a great rate for a longer term, the top return in our ranking of the best 2-year CDs is 5.50% APY, available from three institutions offering terms of 23 to 26 months.
Still not long enough? You can extend a 5.32% rate further down the road with a 30-month certificate, or 5.25% APY for 36 or 40 months. All three can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year CDs.
Nationwide CDs aren’t your only option. Leading rates are sometimes offered by banks and credit unions that serve select regions. While sometimes these territories are small, the highest CD rate in the country right now—6.25% APY—is available to anyone living in one of five lucky states.