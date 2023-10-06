Dono is a romantic drama directed by Avnish Barjatya and starring debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon as two strangers who meet at a destination wedding in Thailand and bond over their broken hearts. The film is a refreshing take on modern relationships and the challenges they face in a changing world. The film also explores the themes of friendship, self-love, and individuality.

Dono: Plot

The plot of the film is simple and predictable, but it is executed with charm and sincerity. The film does not shy away from showing the flaws and insecurities of the characters, and how they overcome them with the help of each other. The film also avoids unnecessary melodrama and cliches, and instead focuses on the realistic and relatable emotions of the protagonists.

Dev Saraf (Rajveer Deol) is a young entrepreneur who is struggling to keep his startup alive. He is also heartbroken when he receives an invitation to his childhood crush and best friend Alina’s (Kanikka Kapur) wedding. He decides to attend the wedding in Thailand, hoping to get some closure. There, he meets Meghna Doshi (Paloma Dhillon), the groom’s best friend, who has recently broken up with her controlling boyfriend Gaurav (Aditya Nanda). As they spend time together, they find comfort and friendship in each other. They also help each other heal from their past wounds and move on with their lives. But will their friendship turn into something more?

Dono: Performances

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon make a confident and charming debut as Dev and Meghna. They have a natural chemistry and portray their characters with sincerity and ease. They also handle the emotional scenes well, showing their vulnerability and strength. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable and delightful. The supporting cast, including Rohan Khurana, Kanikka Kapur, and Aditya Nanda, add to the fun and drama of the wedding.

Dono: Analysis

The film is visually stunning, with beautiful locations, costumes, and cinematography. The music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is catchy and soothing, with songs like Khamma Ghani, Agg Lagdi, and Dono adding to the mood of the film but fail to be chartbuster that this film needed.

The film tries to pay tribute to the legacy of Rajshri Productions, by incorporating some of their signature elements, such as family values, songs, rituals, and morals. The film is too long, with some scenes dragging on unnecessarily. The film also lacks originality and innovation, as it borrows heavily from other films in the genre. The film also fails to explore the cultural differences and conflicts that might arise between the characters from different backgrounds.

The film suffers from a predictable plot, slow pace, cliched dialogues, and lack of originality. The film could have been more engaging and impactful if it had more twists, humor, and depth.

Dono: Verdict

Dono is a sweet and simple love story that will appeal to those who don’t mind watching a run of the mill warm and fuzzy romance. But it will disappoint those who expect something new and exciting. The film has a fresh cast, fresh chemistry but cliched locations, forgettable music, and a preachy message. The film also has many flaws, such as a stale plot, slow pace, cheesy dialogues, and lack of originality. The film is a poor imitation of the legacy of Rajshri Productions, by using some of their outdated elements, such as family values, songs, rituals, and morals.

Dono: Rating

Critics rating: 1.5/5

Box Office rating: 0.5/5

