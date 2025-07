Gerald Rhemann, taken from Farm Tivoli, Namibia

The Corona Australis molecular cloud is a vast structure of dust and gas, illuminated by young stars forming within. Also visible at upper left is the globular cluster NGC 6723 in neighboring Sagittarius. The imager used a 12-inch f/3.6 scope and HαLRGB exposure times of 200, 219, 240, 240, and 240 minutes, respectively.