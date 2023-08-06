In the end, it was un-Rapinoe like.

The superstar, who has been the architect of so many USA victories, had the chance to seal the match with a penalty. It was the perfectly scripted, fairytale ending, but like so many times this tournament, the script was flipped. Maybe even burned.

When Sweden’s Nathalie Björn sent the ball sailing over the crossbar, Megan Rapinoe gleefully stepped up to the spot. The equation was simple — convert, and they were through. She didn’t shirk the moment. There was no hint of what was to come next.

For once in her career, Rapinoe, normally so cool under pressure, couldn’t do it. Instead, she sent the ball sailing high and wide. It was so uncharacteristic that she could do little but offer a wry smile; a smile that would later turn to tears.

Penalty shootouts are cruel at best, but this one sealed the most heartbreaking of exits for a hero of women’s football; all the more unfathomable because fate had been at her own feet. The feet of the 2019 Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner, a World Cup and Olympic champion.

Her teammates, too, were unable to step up when it counted.

Sophia Smith also had a chance to seal victory, but produced an effort that mirrored Rapinoe’s, while Kelley O’Hara dinked one into the right post.

After more than two hours of dominating possession and shots on goal (11 on target to one), the reigning champions were simply out of answers, and luck.

Arguably, it was a fitting end to a game dominated by Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović, who was awarded player of the match.

Goalkeeper Zećira Mušović was the hero for Sweden.(Getty Images: Robin Alam)

It was easily the goalkeeping performance of the tournament, with Mušović simply impenetrable. All in all, she pulled off 11 saves, a single-game record at the Women’s World Cup. But it was the quality of saves that was most impressive, not the quantity.

After a match like that, it would have been cruel for Sweden to lose on penalties with Mušović in goal.

Her feats were all the more incredible given she isn’t the first-choice keeper at Chelsea, while coach Peter Gerhardsson had also said her selection was a “line-ball” call over Jennifer Falk.

What a call it was, with Mušović the reason her side are through to a quarter-final against tournament fancies Japan.

An exclamation mark on USA’s horror tournament

USA’s Sophia Smith was dejected after missing her penalty.(Getty Images: Joe Prior)

As shocking as the USA’s loss was, it was also in keeping with their underwhelming performance in the group stages, particularly the 0-0 draw against Portugal.

If not for Capeta hitting the post in the 90th minute, the world champions would already have been sent home.

Former player Carli Lloyd went so far as to call the performance “lacklustre” and “uninspiring”, forcing both coach Vlatko Andonovski and star Alex Morgan to defend the team.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness, the willingness to win, I think it’s insane,” Andonovski said.

Insane, perhaps, but the world number one team was unable to step up when it counted most against Sweden in Melbourne.

Now they — like so many fans — will be left to rue the premature exit of one of the game’s most interesting characters, both on and off the pitch.

But, as Heather Garriock said after the match, tonight’s penalty miss won’t – and shouldn’t – define Rapinoe’s career.

“She should walk away from this jersey and the national team super proud,” Garriock said on Optus Sport.

One thing is certain, there won’t be another like Rapinoe. But her visibility and activism, as an LGBTQI+ icon, feminist, and anti-racism advocate, has paved the way for others to step into the space she now leaves.

