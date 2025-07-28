KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Part of the roof and front facade of a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed Sunday, killing a 68-year-old man and seriously injuring a 50-year-old woman, authorities said.

The building’s partial collapse occurred about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas City Fire Department said. Two other people also were injured outside the building but were treated at the scene and refused further medical care, according to local television news reports.

Those television reports showed part of the roof and front facade missing at what appeared to be the main entrance of the store, with brick, stone and wood debris on the ground.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins said the man who died may have been walking by the building at the time. The woman who was seriously injured remained hospitalized.

KMBC-TV reported that a public inspection record said that someone reported Friday that the building had begun “slowly tilting.” Authorities did not yet have an explanation for the collapse.