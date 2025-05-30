A meteor streak is captured as it plunges through Earth’s atmosphere over Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, Arizona. (Image credit: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Dai)

What is it?

A bright meteor, also called a fireball, is seen falling into Earth’s atmosphere. From the perspective of the camera, it appears in the sky above the dome of Kitt Peak National Observatory.

Where is it?

Kitt Peak National Observatory is in the Sonoran Desert, in Tucson, Arizona. The area was chosen for its access to dark skies and its altitude — over a mile (2.1 kilometers) above sea level — placing the telescope above most of our planet’s thick atmosphere.

Why is it amazing?

According to NOIRLab (National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory), which, like, Kitt Peak is a project of the National Science Foundation, a meteor streak has to be brighter than how the planets appear in the sky (an apparent magnitude of –4 or brighter) to be considered a “fireball.”



Where can I learn more?

You can read more about meteors and learn when meteor showers are expected this year. You can also read more about Kitt Peak National Observatory.