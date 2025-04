The TARA Polar Station is undergoing sea trials this year before heading to the Arctic Maéva Bardy/Fondation Tara Océan

In 1893, Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen left Norway on a mission to drift across the North Pole. His vessel, the Fram, had been specially designed with a rounded hull so it would sit on top of the Arctic ice, gently ferrying its crew over the Arctic.

Nansen never made it to the North Pole, but after three years locked in the ice, the Fram emerged in the North Atlantic Ocean. The voyage was the first in history to…