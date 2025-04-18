NASA’s C-130 Hercules, fondly known as the Herc, went wheels up at 9:45 a.m., Friday, April 18, as it departed from its decade-long home at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, for the final time. The aircraft is embarking on a new adventure to serve and protect in the state of California where it is now under the ownership of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

The transition of the C-130 to CAL FIRE is part of a long-running, NASA-wide aircraft enterprise-management activity to consolidate the aircraft fleet and achieve greater operational efficiencies while reducing the agency’s infrastructure footprint.

“Our C-130 and the team behind it has served with great distinction over the past decade,” said David L. Pierce, Wallops Flight Facility director. “While our time with this amazing airframe has come to a close, I’m happy to see it continue serving the nation in this new capacity with CAL FIRE.”

The research and cargo aircraft, built in 1986, was acquired by NASA in 2015. Over the past decade, the C-130 supported the agency’s airborne scientific research, provided logistics support and movement of agency cargo, and supported technology demonstration missions. The aircraft logged approximately 1,820 flight hours in support of missions across the world during its time with the agency.

Additional aircraft housed at NASA Wallops will be relocated to NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in the coming months.

For more information on NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, visit: www.nasa.gov/wallops.

By Olivia Littleton

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Va.