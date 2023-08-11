When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Hulu + Live TV lets you stream over 90 channels along with access to all of Hulu’s on-demand entertainment, making it a comprehensive cord-cutting alternative to traditional cable and satellite packages.

The service offers two core plans: You can get live TV with ad-supported Hulu for $70 a month, or live TV with ad-free Hulu for $83 a month. Both plans also include a Disney Plus and ESPN Plus membership.

While there are ads during live TV broadcasts with either plan, the ad-free option allows you to stream on-demand content without commercials. Both plans also let you create up to six accounts for your household and simultaneously stream on two devices at the same time.

To help you decide whether Hulu + Live TV is the right streaming subscription for your needs, we rounded up all of the service’s available channels and add-ons. Please be aware, however, that Hulu’s channel lineup varies slightly by location. Before signing up, you should enter your zip code on the Hulu + Live TV website to confirm the selection in your area.