There’s something undeniably magical about a girls’ trip – the laughter, the bonding, and the chance to create lasting memories. When it comes to planning such a getaway, the destination plays a pivotal role in ensuring an unforgettable experience. Enter Rosewood Miramar Beach in beautiful Montecito, California. I recently took a girls’ trip (aka kid-less mom trip with my bestie) to this luxurious resort, where we stayed 2 nights in a gorgeous bungalow, indulged at their incredible restaurants, lounged by the pool, and enjoyed rejuvenating facials at the spa.

Pacific Coast Highway

Getting There Located in Montecito, California, Rosewood Miramar Beach is accessible from various nearby cities. Most out-of-state travelers opt to fly into Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, which is about a 30-minute drive from the resort. The Santa Barbara Airport is a breeze to navigate, and it sets the tone for a seamless arrival. Alternatively, set aside a few extra days and opt for the ultimate California Coast road trip! California’s coastline is a sight to behold, and the drive to the Rosewood Miramar Beach is nothing short of breathtaking. Picture this: cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway with the wind in your hair, surrounded by stunning vistas of the ocean. It’s the kind of drive that Instagram dreams are made of.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach Nestled on a pristine coastline, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a haven of tranquility and sophistication. As we approached the property, we were immediately struck by its timeless elegance and manicured gardens. The property spans 16 acres, providing ample space for relaxation and exploration. Every corner of this luxurious retreat seems tailor-made for Instagram-worthy moments—especially with their Barbie-inspired pink Moke and Jollies! There are six onsite restaurants & bars and a Forbes Five-Star Sense Spa all at an unparalleled beachfront location!

How I got 15% off my booking, a free room upgrade, late check-out, and a $157 credit for spa services!

Expedia VIP Access Property Perks Expedia’s VIP Access is a collection of properties that have consistently received the highest guest reviews and meet stringent standards of quality. Simply use the Expedia app to easily filter VIP Access properties. If you’re a Silver or higher One Key member, book Rosewood Miramar Beach on Expedia and you can receive all kinds of perks! As a One Key Gold member, I got 15% off my booking, a free room upgrade, late check-out, and a $157 credit for spa services. And, I was able to apply my OneKeyCash rewards for a discount on our stay. You can sign up for One Key for free to start earning and saving for your next trip!

The Rooms Our accommodations at Rosewood Miramar Beach were nothing short of extraordinary. We stayed in one of the bungalow guest rooms, offering a private sanctuary of comfort and style. The bungalows feature spacious living areas, fireplaces, and private terraces that overlook lush gardens. The interior design seamlessly blends modern amenities with a classic beachside charm, making it the perfect place to unwind after a day of adventure. They also offer beach house accommodations for the ultimate beachfront experience. The Rosewood experience really shines with all of the luxurious amenities they offer. Daily housekeeping, nightly turndown service, plush robes and slippers, and the COMFIEST bed ever!

The Dining One of the highlights of our stay was the dining experience! Rosewood Miramar Beach boasts six onsite restaurants and bars, each offering a unique culinary journey. Caruso’s We indulged in mouthwatering Michelin-star coastal cuisine at Caruso’s, where fresh seafood and Italian flavors danced on our taste buds. One thing that stood out during our dinner at Caruso’s was the impeccable service. They made us feel like royalty, ensuring that every moment of our dining experience was exceptional. And, best of all, our table was at the waterfront and we indulged as the sky transformed with the sunset. AMA Sushi During our stay, we couldn’t resist treating ourselves to the exceptional AMA Sushi Omakase experience! Notably, AMA Sushi earned a coveted spot in the 2022 MICHELIN GUIDE and holds the distinction of being a dedicated SmartCatch restaurant. When you dine at AMA Sushi, you have the choice of two distinct culinary experiences. The first is the omakase tasting, a dining journey founded on trust and spontaneity, where our talented chefs craft a personalized menu for each diner. The second option is a prix fixe menu, offering a guided yet self-directed exploration of the rich tapestry of traditional Japanese flavors. Whichever path you choose, a memorable and delectable dining experience at AMA Sushi awaits you. The Revere Room The Revere Room, located at the heart of the Manor House within the Resort, pays homage to quintessential California dining. We enjoyed iced coffee and breakfast here each morning—and, for a more casual dinner, enjoyed a delicious flatbread with some wine! Their menu showcases seasonal, homestyle dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, available for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. The Manor Bar We ended each night at The Manor Bar, where craft cocktails and light bites are served in a dimly lit, library-style lounge. Though it was a seasonal feature, the cocktails were based on stories written by female authors highlighting female protagonists and heroines—I thought this was such a unique and beautifully curated concept! Enjoy the live music on select Thursdays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Pool & Beach What’s a girls’ trip without some quality pool and beach time? Rosewood Miramar Beach has this on lock. Surrounded by lush greenery and comfy loungers, the adult pool area is pure relaxation. We sipped on delicious cocktails and basked in that California sunshine – it was like a scene out of a Hollywood movie, but better because it was real. There is also a family pool for guests with kiddos—complete with an ice cream and sweet shop! As for the beach, it’s basically Santa Barbara’s crown jewel. Picture this: You’ve got the magnificent Pacific Ocean right at your doorstep, and the possibilities are as endless as the waves. Start your day with some sunrise yoga, or if that’s too zen for you, dive right into the refreshing waters. Whether it’s swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, or catching some waves, this beach has got it all. And let’s not forget those evening strolls along the shoreline, with the setting sun painting the sky in hues you thought only existed in dreams. Now, here’s where it gets even better. They’ve got this amazing beach butler service. Yes, a beach butler! Simply park your behind in a beach chair and they’ll make sure your beach experience is nothing short of fabulous—whether it’s a refresh on your chips & guac or an adjustment to your beach umbrella!

Helpful Tip: You will find notices posted in your room and at the beach, but the beach sand has naturally occurring tar. Be cautious placing your items in the sand (swimsuits included), but the tar easily wipes off your feet with complimentary wipes provided by the resort.

Activities & Experiences One of the best aspects of Rosewood Miramar Beach is its location in Montecito and its proximity to Santa Barbara and surrounding beaches. Guests of Rosewood Miramar Beach can explore the area by Miramar Bike, Moke, and Jolly! Resort guests can cruise to town using complimentary electric Bluejay Miramar Bicycles. The resort also offers complimentary Jolly car rides (within a three-mile radius). Each Jolly features wicker seats, sporty canopies, and the convenience of cruising in style. Jollies are available for resort guests to explore the destination in style chauffeured by a member of the hotel team. And, for a fun self-drive experience, guests can rent the iconic pink Miramar Moke. The electric street-legal vehicle is available for resort guests to rent daily ($150/hr) on a first-come-first-serve basis.