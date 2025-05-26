For those toiling in the Bantara goldmine in Burkina Faso, their life is largely shrouded in darkness. Centered on a 16-year-old called Rasmané, Boubacar Sangaré’s sombre documentary goes deep into the claustrophobic environment that the ill-treated workers endure. Each morning, Rasmané is lowered down a 100m shaft which leads to narrow tunnels wet with mud. As the day goes on, he is caked with the sediment as his back muscles buckle under the strenuous digging. His cramped living quarters – a rickety shed made of straw and plastic tarps – offer little relief; Rasmané has to turn to medication to ease the pain.

Moving between closeups and aerial shots, the film draws a visual link between the abuse inflicted on the scarred soil, and the physical strain on the workers’ bodies. In this precarious industry where human beings are treated as collateral damage, talk of death casually hangs in the air. The intimate photography, however, lends a dignity to those who are discarded by an exploitative industry. Rasmané and his fellow workmates are often filmed in groups, collective compositions that emphasise the nature of their bond. As the company skims on safety protocols, the companionship among the men becomes a kind of emotional shelter as they trade life tips ranging from survival to romance.

Considering the overwhelming responsibilities placed on the shoulders of these teenagers, it’s easy to forget that they are still kids at heart. A particularly moving sequence follows the younger “cart boys” who dream of ordinary treats such as a new pair of jeans in between shifts. This collision of childlike yearning and hard labour is particularly heartbreaking; in the eyes of their bosses, however, the future of these workers is nothing compared to the lure of gold.