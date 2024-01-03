A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Viki. The romantic series centers on Han Hae-Na, a high school teacher, who inadvertently activates a family curse that transforms her into a dog following a drunken kiss with a male colleague. Breaking the curse requires a second kiss from the same man. However, the task becomes more challenging as Seo-Won, her colleague, is haunted by a traumatic childhood incident that instilled a fear of dogs in him.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release date is January 10, 2024.

A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release time is:

5:00 A.M. Pacific Standard Time (PST)

8:00 A.M. Easter Standard Time (EST)

1:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)

2:00 P.M. Central European Time (CET)

Where to watch A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Viki.

To watch episode 14, you can buy a subscription to Viki streaming services. Viki offers two subscription plans to users from which they can choose the most suitable one. The Viki Pass Standard subscription plan is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Meanwhile, Viki Pass Plus subscription plan is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The official synopsis for A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 reads:

