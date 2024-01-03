A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Viki. The romantic series centers on Han Hae-Na, a high school teacher, who inadvertently activates a family curse that transforms her into a dog following a drunken kiss with a male colleague. Breaking the curse requires a second kiss from the same man. However, the task becomes more challenging as Seo-Won, her colleague, is haunted by a traumatic childhood incident that instilled a fear of dogs in him.
Here’s when the episode is coming out.
When is A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release date and time?
A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release date is January 10, 2024.
A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14 release time is:
- 5:00 A.M. Pacific Standard Time (PST)
- 8:00 A.M. Easter Standard Time (EST)
- 1:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)
- 2:00 P.M. Central European Time (CET)
Where to watch A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 Episode 14
Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Viki.
To watch episode 14, you can buy a subscription to Viki streaming services. Viki offers two subscription plans to users from which they can choose the most suitable one. The Viki Pass Standard subscription plan is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Meanwhile, Viki Pass Plus subscription plan is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
The official synopsis for A Good Day to be a Dog Season 1 reads:
“Hae-na, who is bound to inherit her family curse, which is turning into a dog after getting her first kiss. The only way to break the curse is to get a second kiss. The problem is the guy who gave Hae-na her first kiss is afraid of dogs.“
