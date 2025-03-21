College basketball fans might be focused on the on-court action in the 2025 NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments — but many are just as excited about the mascots.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

The bulldog is one of the most iconic ones in college sports. Few mascots are as legendary as the bulldog, a staple of college sports. In total, 15 NCAA Division I schools claim the breed as their mascot, including Yale, Drake and Gonzaga ensuring the bulldog remains a fixture in college basketball.

But bulldogs aren’t the only mascots making their mark.

From lovable animals to mascots steeped in school tradition, here’s a look at some of the most memorable ones in this year’s tournaments.

Men’s tournament

Montana Grizzlies — “Monte”

Monte is the 10th mascot from the NCAA and the only one from a current FCS institution to be part of the Mascot Hall of Fame. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

Founded in 2014, not all mascots have the honor of being inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame. But Montana’s “Monte” is one of them.

Monte earned the honor last June, becoming the 10th mascot from the NCAA and the only one from a current FCS institution to be part of the hall. The bear is known for his signature entrance to football home games.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks — “Sammy C. Hawk”

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks mascot dances during a game earlier this month. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The origins of Sammy C. Hawk are tricky, but the “aura” is nonnegotiable.

According to the mascot’s Instagram bio, the “C” in their name stands for: “championships.” UNC Wilmington’s mascot often rocks a teal or white jersey and isn’t shy on social media — they posted a day in the life in December that included “high fives and hugs.”

Akron Zips — “Zippy”

The kangaroo has been Akron’s mascot since 1953. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of only eight female mascots in Division I athletics, the kangaroo, Zippy, is a trendsetter. She signed an NIL deal in November with the County of Summit ADM Board to help raise awareness for behavioral health and the board’s work in prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

Zippy has been the school’s mascot since 1953 and often dresses up for Halloween — including as Barbie in 2023 and as Cher from the movie “Clueless” in 2019.

UC San Diego Tritons — “King Triton”

Making its NCAA tournament debut, UCSD has had the Greek demigod of the sea on its side since 1964. The mascot sports impressive facial hair and carries around its traditional trident.

Saint Mary’s Gaels — “Gael the Mascot”

The Saint Mary’s Gaels mascot Gideon poses before a March 2025 game. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Saint Mary’s, a 7 seed, will make its fourth straight appearance in the tournament. Per Merriam-Webster, a Gael is a Celtic, especially Gaelic-speaking inhabitant of Ireland, Scotland or the Isle of Man.

In the 1920s, sportswriter Grantland Rice coined Saint Mary’s “the Gaels” due to the fact there were so many Irish players on the team, according to Saint Mary’s Athletics.

Women’s tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits — “Jack the Jackrabbit”

The South Dakota State mascot was named “Jack” after an online vote in 2010. (Photo by Myk Crawford/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

South Dakota State is the only college or university in the nation with a Jackrabbit as its mascot, according to the school. And “Jack” wasn’t named until the school’s 105th-year celebration in 2010.

More than 880 people suggested names in an online vote and Jack received 35% of the first-place votes.

William & Mary Tribe — “The Griffin”

The William & Mary Tribe mascot performs during a March 2020 game. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 16-seeded William & Mary has to play its way in the tournament with a First Four game. But the Tribe still boast an impressive mascot — a griffin is “a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of an eagle,” according to Britannica.

Fairfield Stags — “Lucas the Stag”

Lucas the Stag waves a Fairfield University flag. fairfieldstags.com

Previously known as “The Fairfield Stag,” Fairfield’s mascot was named “Lucas the Stag” in honor of longtime Fairfield University administrator and fan, Bill Lucas.

Lucas has become a bit of a celebrity, throwing out the first pitch at a New York Mets game in 2015 and appeared in an ESPN commercial that same year.