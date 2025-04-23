



Colon cancer is on the rise, especially in younger adults, and researchers are working hard to figure out risk factors and effective prevention strategies. While genetics play a role, growing evidence suggests that what we choose to eat also plays an important part in both the development and prevention of the disease. A recent study published in the journal Cancer Prevention suggests that something as simple as snacking on walnuts could help reduce inflammation and protect against colon cancer. To understand how this simple readily available nut might protect against colon cancer, researchers at UConn School of Medicine in Connecticut examined its natural properties and discovered that it is rich in ellagitannins. Ellagitannins are plant-based polyphenols that get broken down by gut bacteria into powerful anti-inflammatory compounds called urolithins. Building on their initial findings, the research team took their investigation a step further by conducting clinical trials with 39 adults, aged 40 to 65, who were at elevated risk for colon cancer. The participants were asked to avoid all ellagitannin-containing foods before consuming walnuts daily for three weeks. Researchers then monitored the ability of their gut microbiome to convert walnut compounds into urolithin A. The results showed that participants with higher levels of urolithin A had reduced inflammation markers in their blood and a protein linked to colon cancer was significantly lower. Advanced imaging of colon polyps also revealed fewer cancer-related proteins in those who produced the most urolithin A, suggesting a direct benefit of walnuts on colon health. “Ellagitannins in the walnut are importantly providing the anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties that we’re seeing in patients in our clinical trial research, particularly the gut’s conversion of ellagitannins to a potent anti-inflammatory agent, urolithin A,” Daniel W. Rosenberg, who led the research team said in a news release. Based on the study findings, Rosenberg recommends adding a handful of walnuts to your daily snack routine, calling it an easy habit to incorporate that offers multiple potential benefits with minimal risks. “Our study proves that dietary supplementation with walnuts can boost the general population’s urolithin levels in those people with the right microbiome, while significantly reducing several inflammatory markers, especially in obese patients,” Rosenberg added.