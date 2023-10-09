



Eagles fans showed up to SoFi Stadium in numbers as they supported their team all the way across the country during Sunday’s win against the Rams. One fan, however, took things a bit too far after the game.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, an Eagles fan managed to sneak into the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium. The fan then reportedly walked up to A.J. Brown.

Brown, who didn’t recognize the individual, made team personnel aware of the situation, who were able to handle the matter.

“I feared for my life,” joked Brown afterwards.

According to the report, the fan snuck into the locker room alongside reporters.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown found himself in a bit of an uncomfortable and strange situation after the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles improved to 5-0 during Sunday’s win, brushing off Los Angeles in a 23-14 victory. Brown caught six receptions for 127 yards, marking the third consecutive game he’s surpassed 100 receiving yards.

While fans are rightfully fired up over another undefeated start to the year, the supporter who infiltrated the visitor’s locker room obviously took things too far. Fortunately, Brown was able to recognize the intruder and get things sorted out quickly after the oversight from stadium security.



