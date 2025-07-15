IC 2574, also called Coddington’s Nebula, is a dwarf galaxy.

Ron Brecher from Guelph, Ontario, Canada

The dwarf galaxy IC 2574 is also known as Coddington’s Nebula, having been discovered by American astronomer Edwin Foster Coddington in 1898, when the nature of galaxies was not yet known. In Hydrogen-alpha light, bright knotty clumps indicate prodigious amounts of star formation. This image comprises just over 17 hours of HαRGB data taken with a 14-inch f/11 scope.