Despite plans for a second season to close out the series, Amazon has scrapped plans for A League of Their Own Season 2. This effectively ends the show.

According to a recent report from Variety, Amazon has decided to cancel plans for a shortened second season. Originally, the show was meant to be given a four-episode second season to close out the series. This followed its eight-episode first season debut. However, those plans appear to be a strike-out.

What was A League of Their Own about?

The series starred Abbie Jacobson, Gbemisola Ikumelo , Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey. In addition, Maybelle Blair, 95-year-old original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player, was set to return as a consultant in the upcoming second installment.

“A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” reads the synopsis. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

A League of Their Own was executive produced by Jacobson and Will Graham. It hailed from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo, Elizabeth Koe, and Jamie Babbit, who directed the pilot.