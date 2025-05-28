Woodside’s northwest shelf gas plant infrastructure in the Burrup hub region. © Luke Sweet / Conservation Council Western Australia / Greenpeace

The new Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt just made a decision that has left climate and ocean defenders across the country stunned and outraged. The Albanese Government has given environmental approval for Woodside’s North West Shelf gas project to keep operating until 2070—a full 45 years into the future. The decision was provisionally granted by Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt today giving Woodside 10 days to respond to conditions.

Lets Be Clear

The North West Shelf project is already one of the biggest sources of climate pollution in the country – it spews out more than anything approved under Scott Morrison and is on par with the Adani Carmichael coal mine. And now our new Environment Minister just gave it a greenlight to continue operating until 2070, releasing a further 4.4 billion tonnes of climate pollution.

What Does This Mean?

This approval allows decades of fossil fuel emissions, just as our Pacific neighbors are telling Australia to listen to climate scientists and do the opposite. Gas pollutes just as much as coal, and is causing global temperatures to rise. The UN has warned if we are to have any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5°C we have to replace polluting coal, gas and oil-fired power with energy from renewable sources. Yet, this decision has the potential to keep one of the dirtiest projects in the country alive well into the second half of the century.

It’s a slap in the face to Australia’s climate commitments and a betrayal of public trust. Communities who voted for climate action at the election just weeks ago did not vote for more gas, more pollution, and more climate disasters..

Woodside Energy’s North West Shelf (NWS) gas project on the Burrup Peninsula, Western Australia. © Greenpeace

This Fight isn’t over: Woodside still wants to Drill Scott Reef

Here’s the part that isn’t being talked about enough: the gas that will keep the North West Shelf project alive for decades is expected to come from new gas fields, mainly Woodside’s proposed Browse Basin development—right underneath Scott Reef.

Without drilling for gas at Scott Reef, the North West Shelf project won’t have enough gas to justify its operation, as the gas fields closest to the facility are already depleted.

Scott Reef is one of the most spectacular, untouched coral reefs in Australia. It lies hundreds of kilometres off the Kimberley coast, in deep waters that are home to endangered sea turtles, pygmy blue whales, and vibrant coral ecosystems.

Browse gas lies directly beneath this fragile marine wonder.

If Woodside pushes ahead with Browse, Scott Reef faces industrialisation, drilling, and potential spills. That means the environmental approval for the North West Shelf isn’t just about extending an existing facility. It’s the first domino in a chain of destruction that could irreparably damage one of Australia’s last untouched reef systems.

Vibrant hard corals and anthias fish on shallow reef in east Scott Reef. © Alex Westover and Wendy Mitchell / Greenpeace

We Can’t Let This Stand

This decision shows that even under new leadership, our environmental laws are failing. They allow approvals for mega-polluting projects while ignoring the bigger picture—like where the gas will come from, or what ecosystems it will destroy.

We need to speak up, louder than ever. Scott Reef has been put directly in the crosshairs of this polluting monster and Woodside will not stop until it has its hands on our precious wild places. Minister Watt still has a choice when it comes to future approvals like Browse. Public pressure is the only thing that can turn that choice into a climate win.

Influencers Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, from Sailing La Vagabonde, hold a sign reading “Woodside Leave Our Reefs Alone”, while freediving in the Scott Reef lagoon. © Greenpeace / Michaela Skovranova

What You Can Do

Write to Minister Murray Watt and demand he protect Scott Reef and reject any new gas approvals. Here

Share this story with your networks. Most Australians don’t even know this decision has happened. Let’s change that.

Sign the petition to stop Woodside’s Browse project from going ahead.

We will keep standing up for oceans, for climate, and for future generations. With your voice, we will hold the line.