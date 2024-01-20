



Every guy should have a good puffer jacket in his closet, but you could argue that it’s worth having more than one. Bulky Michelin Man-style puffers can withstand blustery wind and freezing temperatures, while lightweight, packable puffers are great for sunny winter hikes and everyday wear. If you’re in search of a versatile, lightweight option that’s ready for anything, look to outdoor brands like L.L. Bean.

Recently, the L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Insulated Puffer Jacket went on sale at Nordstrom for just $74, or $25 off the original $99 price. With more than 180 five-star ratings, the jacket is available for less in a deep teal color called Dark Pine. Most sizes are in stock, except for small.

L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Insulated Puffer Jacket, $74 (was $99) at Nordstrom

Puffer jackets come with either down or synthetic insulation. Down is made from the soft plumage of ducks or geese, while synthetic down is made from shredded polyester that can better withstand water without losing effectiveness. L.L. Bean’s Mountain Classic puffer jacket is made from a synthetic fill, which includes recycled polyester, to reduce the environmental impact.

The light 80-gram fill jacket features horizontal cells of insulation in the body and arms, and the funnel neck design allows you to zip it up to your chin to block out the cold. There’s also a flap under the zipper placket that prevents heat loss. The brand has even included elasticated cuffs to add more heat retention.

Convenient snap pockets allow for secure storage, although there are no internal pockets. It’s not packable, but at less than a pound, it’s lightweight enough to roll up and stash in a backpack. As a lighter jacket, it may not be ideal for braving a polar vortex, but it is well-suited for multi-season use. Plus, the slightly retro look makes it easy to style on and off the trail.

Shoppers appreciated the lightweight insulation, with one writing that the jacket was “warm but not too puffy. Perfect for cold days.” Another shopper agreed, writing that the jacket was “light, stylish and warm” and noting it was “just right for those ‘in-between’ days.”

Shoppers also appreciated the ease of layering with the jacket, both under and over other garments. One wrote that using it as a sub-layer, “really takes any coat, jacket or parka to the next level in warmth.” Another found that it was “perfect for layering with a sweater.”

Whether you’d like to layer the L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Insulated Puffer Jacket with your winter clothes or you’re already looking ahead to spring, it’s a jacket that adds considerable depth to your rotation. At just $74, sizes are already selling out, so grab yours soon before it’s too late.