Jeff Bezos has amassed a massive real estate portfolio across the US.

He’s the 24th-largest landowner in the US with 420,000 acres, according to a 2022 ranking from The Land Report.

He recently snapped up $68 million waterfront mansion on Florida’s “billionaire bunker,” according to Bloomberg.

The latest addition to his very expensive collection: a $68 million waterfront mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Village — an island sometimes referred to as the “billionaire bunker.”

The pricetag was record-breaking for the Florida hotspot, but it’s not the first time Bezos has broken real estate records. In 2019, he dropped about $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments in the priciest real-estate deal ever south of Manhattan’s 42nd Street. The next year, he purchased the nine-acre Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million from billionaire David Geffen. At the time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in California’s history.

Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of $163 billion as of August 14, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, had purchased a number of properties with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. After the pair finalized their divorce in 2019, a number of those were split up, leaving Bezos — at least for a time — with a homes in his collection.

From two neighboring Beverly Hills mansions to a sprawling estate in an exclusive Seattle suburb, here are all the residential properties Bezos has snapped up in the US.

Caroline Cakebread, Katie Warren, Dominic-Madori Davis, and Libertina Brandt contributed to an earlier version of this article.