In 2023, moms are still being shamed for breastfeeding their children in public. Whether it be a park, a lazy river, or the beach — it seems that moms cannot win when it comes to how they choose and where they choose to feed their babies.

People will always have something to say about nursing in public and continue to be so very bothered. So much so that they’ll record you without your consent and then post it on their social media, telling you to “cover up.”

Isabele Lomax was starting her morning like every other when she opened up her Facebook app to see a stealthy taken video of herself at the beach, topless, breastfeeding her child.

“I’m not shaming woman who breast feed their babies. I’m shaming the woman who breast feed in public with no respect to cover themselves up and just let their boobs hangout (nipple included) for everyone to see! COVER TF UP !!!” the caption on the post read.

“I shouldn’t have to cover my son’s eyes and explain why your boobs are out, and quite frankly I don’t want to see it either. Have some respect!”

After seeing the outrageous post, Lomax decided to post on her TikTok, defending her side of this incident in the best way possible — topless, breastfeeding her baby.

“Imagine waking up, getting on Facebook and seeing this video of yourself yesterday at the beach,” she began. “Not only did this woman walk past me multiple times with her son. You had every opportunity in the world to say something to me. Not that I would have cared or stopped what I was doing, but you instead choose to post a video of me and my child on Facebook, publicly for the world to see.”

Lomax points out that her baby has every right to eat at the beach as much as anyone else.

“What if you were told that the only way that you could eat at the beach is if you were covered up by a towel?” she asks rhetorically.

Lomax also points out that she fed her child in restaurants and on the street with no one sneaking pictures or photos, but rather, just letting her be a mom and take care of her child.

“Next time you see a mom breastfeeding her child in public, covered up or not, tell her how good of a job she’s doing,” Lomax asked.

She then touches on a very important piece of this scenario, which is the hater of Lomax’s public breastfeeding is offended by an exposed breast and worries about having to explain breasts to her four-year-old son.

“Also, let it be known that her son is literally four years old. If you are sexualizing a breast to a four-year-old, you’ve got your own set of issues,” she concludes.

After Lomax’s clap back went viral, thousands of TikTok users wrote in comments of support to the nursing mom while sharing their own moments of being shamed for nursing in public.

“Beautiful! I teach my boys it’s amazing that Moms can do this and they can see it but don’t stare because it’s impolite,” one user wrote.

“I always tell people to put a shirt over their head so they don’t have to see me lol or they can go to the bathroom to eat while she eats at the table,” another wrote.

Another pointed out that of all the places to throw a fit about a topless woman, the beach sure is a weird top pick.

“She’s at the beach…. Most times people go half naked with thongs or tiny tops. She can simply tell her son that babies eat that way or with a bottle…” one user pointed out.

Another echoed, “Complaining about nakedness AT A BEACH is insane anyways. Everyone is practically naked, some more than others. Who cares!”

Can we also mention how violating and creepy it is for this paparazzi-in-training to record Lomax feeding her child and then post it to her social media for all to see? Who’s really the offensive one, crossing the line? The irony is not lost on us.