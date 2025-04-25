A nearby planetary | Astronomy Magazine

Andrea Arbizzi from Modena, Italy

In May 1980, Alois Purgathofer and Ronald Weinberger discovered this faint planetary nebula, now known as Purgathofer-Weinberger 1 (PuWe 1). It lies just 1,300 light-years away in Lynx and is the second-largest known planetary in apparent size, with a diameter two-thirds that of the Full Moon. The imager took 28 hours of exposure with a 3.5-inch scope and a dual-band filter.