A nearby planetary | Astronomy Magazine

April 25, 2025
in Space Exploration
A nearby planetary | Astronomy Magazine
Andrea Arbizzi from Modena, Italy In May 1980, Alois Purgathofer and Ronald Weinberger discovered this faint planetary nebula, now known as Purgathofer-Weinberger 1 (PuWe 1). It lies just 1,300 light-years away in Lynx and is the second-largest known planetary in apparent size, with a diameter two-thirds that of the Full Moon. The imager took 28
Andrea Arbizzi from Modena, Italy

In May 1980, Alois Purgathofer and Ronald Weinberger discovered this faint planetary nebula, now known as Purgathofer-Weinberger 1 (PuWe 1). It lies just 1,300 light-years away in Lynx and is the second-largest known planetary in apparent size, with a diameter two-thirds that of the Full Moon. The imager took 28 hours of exposure with a 3.5-inch scope and a dual-band filter.


