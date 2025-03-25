A case for all caps

Audi has been a staple of China’s luxury car market for decades, but with local automakers gaining ground, the German brand is shifting gears. To stay competitive, Volkswagen Group is launching a China-exclusive sub-brand called AUDI — yes, in all caps — focused solely on electric vehicles. The first production model will be revealed at Auto Shanghai on April 23, marking the beginning of an ambitious plan to establish AUDI as a major player in the world’s largest car market.

A bold new approach

Unlike the Audi models sold globally, AUDI vehicles won’t feature the brand’s iconic Four Rings emblem. Instead, the cars will sport a bold “AUDI” script across the front, signaling a new identity. This isn’t just a marketing tweak — these models are being developed in collaboration with SAIC, a major Chinese automaker, allowing for faster development times and designs tailored specifically for Chinese consumers.

AUDI E conceptAudi

The first AUDI model will be a production version of the AUDI E concept, which debuted last year. While official details remain under wraps, the concept hinted at a sleek, wagon-like EV with a tech-heavy interior, minimal physical buttons, and an expansive screen layout. With a wheelbase longer than the A6 Avant, it’s expected to offer generous interior space while maintaining a stylish, sporty design.

High performance, fast charging

The E concept showcased impressive specs: a 100-kWh battery offering up to 435 miles (700 km) of range under China’s optimistic CLTC test cycle. It also featured an 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery to gain 230 miles (370 km) of range in just 10 minutes.

AUDI E conceptAudi

Dual motors delivered 764 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds. If these numbers carry over to the production version, AUDI could make a strong impression in China’s growing high-performance EV market.

More models are on the way

The upcoming debut isn’t just about one car — AUDI has bigger plans. Over the next two years, the sub-brand will introduce at least two more models: an SUV and a Sportback. These vehicles will share the same Advanced Digitized Platform co-developed with SAIC, benefiting from a streamlined production process that has reportedly reduced development times by 30%.

AUDI E conceptAudi

Audi is no stranger to offering exclusive models in the region. The brand already sells long-wheelbase versions of its sedans and SUVs tailored to Chinese buyers’ preferences. However, AUDI represents a more significant step, as it’s an entirely separate sub-brand designed to cater to younger, tech-savvy consumers in an increasingly competitive EV market.

Final thoughts

The launch of AUDI comes at a time when Audi’s overall sales in China have dipped, falling 10.9% in 2024 to 653,016 units. With domestic brands like BYD dominating the EV space, legacy automakers must evolve quickly to keep up. The success of AUDI will depend on how well it resonates with Chinese buyers, but if the concept’s specs are anything to go by, it could give VW Group a much-needed boost in the market.