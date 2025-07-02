Abstract

A new genus from the mygalomorph family Ischnothelidae is described from Ecuador. Tepuithele

n. gen. was collected in the Tepui formation found in the Zamora Chinchipe province, Ecuador. The new species, Tepuithele nangaritza n. sp. (♂♀), possesses a unique combination of morphological characters not found in any other members of the family: male chelicerae with large forward prongs, leg I without tibial apophysis, and metatarsus I without keel. Images of both male and female are presented, in addition to a distribution map.