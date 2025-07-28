Metabolic alternations in Ant2−/− CD8+ T cells. Credit: Nature Communications (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-59310-3



Researchers have discovered a way to make the immune system’s T cells significantly more effective at fighting cancer. By blocking a protein called Ant2, they were able to reprogram how these cells consume and generate energy—essentially rewiring their internal power supply.

This shift makes T cells more active, resilient, and better at attacking tumors. The findings open the door to new treatments that could strengthen the body’s own immune response, offering a smarter, more targeted approach to cancer therapy.

Led by Ph.D. student Omri Yosef and Prof. Michael Berger from the Faculty of Medicine at Hebrew University, in collaboration with Prof. Magdalena Huber of Philipps University of Marburg and Prof. Eyal Gottlieb of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the international team discovered that fine-tuning immune cells’ metabolism dramatically improves their ability to destroy cancer.

“By disabling Ant2, we triggered a complete shift in how T cells produce and use energy,” explains Prof. Berger. “This reprogramming made them significantly better at recognizing and killing cancer cells.” In simpler terms, blocking this protein forces the immune cells to adapt their metabolism, turning them into stronger, faster, and more aggressive cancer fighters.

Published in Nature Communications, the study focuses on the mitochondria—the “metabolic hub” of cells. By deliberately disrupting a specific energy pathway inside T cells, the team essentially rewired the cells’ engines, creating a state of heightened readiness and potency. The altered T cells exhibited greater stamina, faster replication, and sharper targeting of cancerous threats.

Perhaps most importantly, the researchers showed that this metabolic rewiring can be triggered not only through genetic modifications but also with drugs—opening the door for potential clinical applications.

This image displays tumors collected at the end of the experiment from three experimental groups: untreated controls, OT-I CD8+ T cell recipients without additional treatment, and those receiving OT-I CD8+ T cells followed by ATR therapy. The 5 mm scale bar highlights visible differences in tumor volume. Growth was measured daily starting on day 17 post-implantation to evaluate treatment effectiveness. Credit: Nature Communications (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-59310-3



This discovery is part of a growing movement in cancer immunotherapy that focuses not only on guiding the immune system but upgrading its inner machinery. While more studies and clinical trials are needed, the implications of this breakthrough are promising: new treatments that harness the body’s own defenses, fine-tuned for peak performance.

“This work highlights how deeply interconnected metabolism and immunity truly are,” says Prof. Berger. “By learning how to control the power source of our immune cells, we may be able to unlock therapies that are both more natural and more effective.”

Omri Yosef et al, Metabolic reprogramming driven by Ant2 deficiency augments T Cell function and anti-tumor immunity in mice, Nature Communications (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-59310-3



