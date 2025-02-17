A new species of Androctonus Ehrenberg, 1828 from the Tassili n’Ajjer, Algeria (Scorpiones: Buthidae)

Abstract. – A new species of Androctonus Ehrenberg, 1828 is described on the basis of one male specimen collected in Eferi, at the foothills of the Tassili n’Ajjer massif, Wilaya of Djanet, Algeria. This new scorpion taxon represents the 42nd known species of the genus Androctonus and the 7th reported from Algeria. A geographical distribution map of the Androctonus species occurring in the region of the Saharan Mountain ranges of Algeria and Niger is presented.