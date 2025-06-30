A new species of Chaerilus Simon, 1877 from Pakistan (Scorpiones: Chaerilidae)

Abstract

A new species belonging to the genus Chaerilus Simon, 1877 is described from northern Pakistan. The new species is morphologically compared with the geographically closest species occurring in northern Pakistan, northern India and Nepal. This new taxon represents the 60th described species among the currently recognized species for the genus Chaerilus.

Eric Ythier, Wilson R Lourenço. A new species of Chaerilus Simon, 1877 from Pakistan (Scorpiones: Chaerilidae).. Faunitaxys, 2025, 13 (27), pp.1-6. ⟨10.57800/faunitaxys-13(27)⟩. ⟨hal-05133644⟩