A new species of Cymbiapophysa Gabriel et Sherwood, 2020, C. bettycita sp.n., is described based on a unique combination of the male palpal bulb structures. Additionally, discussion on the distribution of the new species is provided.

Peñaherrera-R, Pedro & Ghia, Taryn. (2025). A new species of Cymbiapophysa Gabriel et Sherwood, 2020 (Araneae: Theraphosidae) from North-Western Ecuador. rej. 34. 266-272. 10.15298/arthsel.34.2.10.