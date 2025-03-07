Despite the presence of scorpions in most parts of Iran, limited studies have been conducted in some places with a high frequency of scorpions. In this study, scorpion samples collected from Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeast of Iran, during 2022 and 2023 were investigated. Sampling identified eight species belonging to seven genera from the Buthidae family. These are Androctonus rostami Barahoei, 2025, A. sistanus Barahoei & Mirshamsi, 2022, Compsobuthus yagi Barahoei sp. n., Hottentotta sistanensis Kovarik et al., 2018, Mesobuthus rakhshanii Barahoei, 2022, Odontobuthus tirgari Mirshamsi et al., 2013, Orthochirus persa (Birula, 1900) and Sassanidotus gracilis (Birula, 1900). Compsobuthus yagi Barahoei sp. n. was collected and is described from north Zahedan based on morphologic and molecular (COI) studies. Four species for the fauna of Zahedan County, three species for the fauna of Mirjaveh County, and two species for the fauna of Khash and Hirmand counties are new reports. Diagnostic characters of new species and new records are provided. Phylogeny of the new species is discussed.

Vahidinia, F., Ravan, S. & Barahoei, H. A New Species of Scorpions (Arachnida: Scorpiones) from Southeastern Iran. Proc Zool Soc (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12595-025-00562-8