A new species of Southeast Asian dwarf tarantula, Phlogiellus khampheng Sriranan, Songsangchote & Chomphuphuang, sp. nov., is described from Pakse, Champasack Province, Lao PDR. The species is placed within the Yamia group of the genus Phlogiellus, which is characterized by the absence of maxillary lyra. Phlogiellus khampheng Sriranan, Songsangchote & Chomphuphuang, sp. nov. can be distinguished from other species within the Yamia group by the unique morphology of the female spermathecae and the male embolus. The habitat and natural history of P. khampheng Sriranan, Songsangchote & Chomphuphuang, sp. nov. are also discussed, with specimens found in mixed deciduous forests near Pakse, Lao PDR, inhabiting various microhabitats such as soil walls, under rocks, and within tree hollows. An updated comparison of scopula characteristics and labial cuspule counts across Phlogiellus species highlights the variability of these traits and their limitations as diagnostic features. Molecular phylogenetic analyses and species delimitation methods ( ABGD and ASAP ) further support the recognition of P. khampheng Sriranan, Songsangchote & Chomphuphuang, sp. nov. as a distinct species.

Sriranan P, Songsangchote C, Sihavong O, Sayavongsa P, Sidavong K, Satakoun L, Inkhavilay K, Chomphuphuang N, Gabriel R (2025) A new species of Southeast Asian dwarf tarantula in the genus Phlogiellus Pocock, 1897, from Lao PDR (Theraphosidae, Selenocosmiinae). ZooKeys 1247: 19-43. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1247.155398