Abstract

Two species of the spider family Gnaphosidae are reported from China. A new species of the genus Allomicythus Ono, 2009 is described from Fujian province, Allomicythus youzi sp. nov. (♂). The genus Echemus Simon, 1878 is recorded for the first time from China. The male of Echemus viveki Gajbe, 1989 is described for the first time and the female is redescribed. Detailed morphological descriptions, photographs, SEMs of the body and genitalia, and a distribution map of these two species are provided.