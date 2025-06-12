A new scorpion species, Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) doiphukha sp. nov., belonging to the family Scorpiopidae Kraepelin, 1905, is described based on 12 specimens of both sexes (three adults and nine immatures) collected in Doi Phu Kha National Park, Nan Province, Thailand. The new species presents key features exhibited by scorpions of the subgenus Euscorpiops and can be characterized notably by a large size, a sexual dimorphism strongly marked with male pedipalps elongated, a distinct trichobothrial pattern and other morphological features. This new taxon represents the 115th species among the currently recognized species for the genus Scorpiops Peters, 1861, and the 44th species described for the subgenus Euscorpiops Vachon, 1980. It is likely an endemic element of Thailand’s scorpion fauna, raising the number of known Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) species in the country to 13. Ecological and distributional aspects of the new species are discussed and compared with closely related Scorpiops species, highlighting its distinctiveness within the genus.

Ythier E, Košulič O, Nawanetiwong W, Lourenço WR (2025) A newly discovered species of the genus Scorpiops Peters, 1861, subgenus Euscorpiops Vachon, 1980 from Doi Phu Kha National Park, Thailand (Scorpiones, Scorpiopidae). ZooKeys 1241: 171-184. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1241.142549