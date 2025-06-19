At Shelmar Acres, manure is a faint but familiar smell on this livestock farm that’s nestled amid the rolling hills and fertile farmland of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Hogs, hundreds of them, grunt and shift on slatted floors, each of which will grow to be 280 pounds. Holstein steers—about 300 or so—flick their tails at buzzing pests.

Together with their four children, Mitchell and Heather Shellenberger run a farm that’s humming with purpose. They also run a farm that harnesses the power of renewable energy from solar panels, which now generate 100% of their family farm’s electricity.

A rural solar energy project

Three years ago, Mitchell, a third-generation farmer, faced big increases in electricity prices when his farm’s low-rate contract expired at the same time prices were spiking.

“Our farm operation runs on a very tight margin,” he said. “When electric prices started to rise, we were unsure how we would manage these additional costs.”

Mitchell found himself searching for ways to defray the farm’s energy costs. This search led him to solar.

“[The loan rate for the solar equipment] was basically equal to the [electric] payment we were paying before,” said Mitchell, “It made a lot of sense to lock in that expense.”

One of the hog barns had an abundance of south-oriented roof space, making it ideal for solar panels. The tightly-fit panels would also help extend the life of the roof underneath and, because the panels used existing roof space, the Shellenberger’s land remained free for growing crops and raising livestock. By taking advantage of a federal tax credit that covered up to 30% of the upfront cost, Mitchell and Heather made their first investment in solar.

Soon after installation, Mitchell and Heather saw their electric bills drop from several thousand dollars a month to a few hundred.

Savings in hand, the Shellenbergers opted to install solar panels on the remaining two hog barns, which now provide electricity for the entire farm plus the Shellenbergers’ house. Sometimes they even send some electricity back to the grid for which they get paid for their extra power.

“For us it was a business decision,” said Mitchell. “This was a way that we could basically lock in our energy costs and generate our own electricity in the process.”

By his calculations, Mitchell believes the electric savings from their solar array will pay off their solar system in about 10 years. He plans to reinvest the significant financial savings—which amount to thousands of dollars a month—back into the farm.