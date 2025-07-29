B2U just broke ground on a second-life grid battery project in Bexar County, near San Antonio, the company told Canary Media. In the next 12 months, B2U will complete four projects in the region, totalling 100 megawatt-hours of storage, CEO Freeman Hall said. The move marks a major expansion for the scrappy innovator, at a time of increased interest in the value of used EV batteries.

On paper, it makes perfect sense: Putting old EV batteries to work on the grid tackles the waste stream created by the growing adoption of EVs while expanding clean energy storage at a discount compared to brand-new lithium-ion batteries. But delivering on the concept efficiently and safely is much harder in practice, and after years of trying, the industry has only installed a handful of utility-scale grid batteries.

B2U stores up to 28 MWh at its first project, in Lancaster, California, and also developed two other smaller facilities in that state. Another company, Element Energy, built a record 53-MWh second-life storage plant in Texas last year. Earlier this summer, lithium-ion recycling startup Redwood Materials beat that record: It unveiled a second-life battery business that includes a 63-MWh storage plant to serve an on-site data center in the Nevada desert.

B2U’s new portfolio won’t set any individual records, but it could prove out the repeatability of the second-life model. In developing for the Texas market, B2U focused on areas near population centers that face transmission constraints. It designed the projects as 10-MW systems with a little over two hours of discharge at full capacity, allowing them to qualify for a fast-track permitting program in the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT.

Once built, the batteries can arbitrage from cheap hours when the state’s massive solar fleet is cranking to peak-demand hours when electricity prices shoot up. Batteries, with their ability to instantly inject or absorb power, can also compete to provide various other forms of grid-stabilizing services in the ERCOT markets.

“Texas has been a very strong market with ever more volatility,” Hall said. ​“And that’s what storage does well, is take advantage of volatile conditions.”

The expansion draws on the company’s five-year track record of operating second-life batteries on the grid, and making money at it.

One lingering question for the sector has been how long the previously worn-down packs would survive when used for daily charging and discharging. The Lancaster project was designed to eke out 2,000 cycles from its initial batch of early Nissan Leaf batteries, Hall said; those packs have now exceeded that target.