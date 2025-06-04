false
product
a-pond-of-stars
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/a-pond-of-stars/
A pond of stars | Astronomy Magazine
Emmanuel Delgadillo from Jalisco, Mexico The Tadpoles, lying in the emission nebula IC 410, are stellar nurseries that will birth infant stars. Their “tails” of gas and dust are blown outward by winds and radiation from the open star cluster NGC 1893, which lies within the nebula. The imager used a 10-inch f/5 scope to takeContinue reading “A pond of stars”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/Emmanuel-Delgadillo-IC-410.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-06-04
2025-06-04
163431
Emmanuel Delgadillo from Jalisco, Mexico
The Tadpoles, lying in the emission nebula IC 410, are stellar nurseries that will birth infant stars. Their “tails” of gas and dust are blown outward by winds and radiation from the open star cluster NGC 1893, which lies within the nebula. The imager used a 10-inch f/5 scope to take 37¾ hours of exposure in the Hubble palette.