A pond of stars | Astronomy Magazine

June 4, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A pond of stars | Astronomy Magazine
Emmanuel Delgadillo from Jalisco, Mexico

The Tadpoles, lying in the emission nebula IC 410, are stellar nurseries that will birth infant stars. Their “tails” of gas and dust are blown outward by winds and radiation from the open star cluster NGC 1893, which lies within the nebula. The imager used a 10-inch f/5 scope to take 37¾ hours of exposure in the Hubble palette.


