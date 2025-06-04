A pond of stars | Astronomy Magazine

Emmanuel Delgadillo from Jalisco, Mexico

The Tadpoles, lying in the emission nebula IC 410, are stellar nurseries that will birth infant stars. Their “tails” of gas and dust are blown outward by winds and radiation from the open star cluster NGC 1893, which lies within the nebula. The imager used a 10-inch f/5 scope to take 37¾ hours of exposure in the Hubble palette.