









Vaccinating a dog is essential to keep them safe from a number of diseases which are often fatal. Just like human babies get immunity shots to stay safe, puppies too need the vaccines to fight off germs which can make them sick. Dog vaccines can also stop the spread of these germs to people and other animals as well.

Similarly, deworming is also important for puppies to control and eliminate parasitic worms like roundworm, hookworm, tape worm etc. These worms can cause problems like weight loss, lethargy and diarrhoea in pups, harming their overall health.

This blog has all the information you need about dog vaccination and deworming in India, including their timeline.

So let us get started,

What are the Important Vaccines For Puppies in India?

All adopted puppies in India need to receive four main dog vaccines. Following are those,

1) Canine Distemper Vaccine

Canine Distemper is a highly infectious viral disease that affects a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Puppies are very susceptible to this infection. They should get their first vaccination at 6-8 weeks old, and then receive boosters regularly.

Schedule – First vaccine at 6-8 weeks, followed by boosters every 2-4 weeks, till the pups turn 16 weeks of age. Annual revaccination is recommended.

2) Parvovirus Vaccine

Parvovirus is a deadly disease caused in puppies, leading to severe gastrointestinal distress in them. They are majorly seen in puppies between the age of 6 to 20 weeks old, although adult dogs are also sometimes affected. Its vaccination is also mandatory for the puppies.

Schedule – First vaccination at 6-8 weeks of age, with boosters followed 2-4 weeks until 16 weeks of age. Annual revaccination is advised.

3) Kennel Cough Vaccination

Kennel Cough, also known as Bordtella, is a highly contagious respiratory infection affecting dogs. Just like the common cold in humans, it is also characterised by a persistent, dry cough. Dogs catch this disease when they are at places where there are many dogs.

Schedule- First vaccination at 6-8 weeks, followed by boosters depending upon the type of vaccine and risk of exposure. Some puppies may require annual revaccination.

4) Rabies Vaccine

The Rabies vaccine is one of the most important dog vaccines in India. Rabies is a fatal disease which is not only dangerous to dogs, but is also deadly for humans as well.

Sadly, there is no cure for this disease. Prevention via vaccine is the only way you can stay safe against Rabies. This is a mandatory vaccine for all adopted dogs in India.

Schedule: First vaccination dose for dogs between the age of 12-16 weeks, with a booster after a year. Subsequent vaccinations are administered every 1-3 years, depending on the type of vaccine used initially.

Deworming of Dogs in India

Just like vaccinations, deworming your dogs is also crucial to keep them healthy and safe. Both puppies and adult dogs need timely deworming to stay clear off those nagging parasites.

1) Puppy Deworming

Puppies are often born with worms as they get it from their mothers. A puppy’s deworming typically starts at 2 weeks of age, and is repeated every 2-3 weeks till it turns 12 weeks old. After that, only monthly deworming is generally needed.

2) Adult Dog Deworming

Adult dogs need regular deworming, typically once in every three to six months depending on their lifestyle. Dogs who are in regular contact with other animals, live in areas having high-parasitic risk or have a history of worm attack, are the ones who need more frequent deworming.

In Short,

Vaccination and deworming are the first steps to keep your puppies safe from many infections and diseases. With these measures, you will be also contributing to the well-being of fellow pets in your society as well. Along with this, you should also consult your vet regularly to get proactive tips to keep your fido healthy for a long time.