PlanB, the creator of the renowned Stock-2-Flow (S2F) model, has once again captured the community’s attention with three bullish Bitcoin (BTC) forecasts.

In a YouTube video recently uploaded, the S2F creator shared bold predictions. In the short term, PlanB sees Bitcoin soaring to above $50,000 before the upcoming halving event scheduled for April. The S2F model creator noted in the YouTube video:

I think in the next four months towards the halving, we will start to see Bitcoin rise even further towards $50,000 [to] $60,000 region.

This prediction aligns with historical trends, where Bitcoin often experiences a surge in buying activity in anticipation of halving events, which cut the block reward by 50%.

PlanB’s Long-Term Vision: A Rally To $532,000

Looking further ahead, PlanB’s projections become even more ambitious. The S2F model creator foresees Bitcoin breaking past its all-time high to reach $100,000 later this year.

According to PlanB, this prediction gains credibility with the recent US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, a milestone development for the crypto market.

By 2025, PlanB’s vision for Bitcoin will reach a monumental peak of $532,000. This long-term forecast, underpinned by the S2F model, suggests a future where Bitcoin cements its status as a digital store of value and profoundly disrupts traditional financial paradigms.

PlanB’s confidence in these targets is bolstered by his S2F models and the increasing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Current Bull Run: Beyond $48,000 And Rising

Amid PlanB’s predictions, BTC is riding a bullish wave following the landmark approval and trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. The asset has leaped from its 24-hour low below $45,000 to over $48,000, demonstrating a 5.7% increase in the last 24 hours.

This surge is accompanied by a dramatic spike in trading volume, indicating heightened investor interest and market activity. PlanB is not alone in forecasting a bright future for BTC. Finance guru Robert Kiyosaki recently projected a $150,000 target for BTC, largely influenced by the expected influx of institutional investment through spot ETFs.

BITCOIN ETF. Yay. Glad I bought years ago. Bitcoin to $150k soon. Gold to the moon as Central Banks buy , store, and never sell. Silver to crash as silver stackers sell to pay bills, caused by rising inflation. Great news for silver stackers. Time to buy more as silver crashes.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 10, 2024

While the exact timing of this milestone remains uncertain, the consensus among experts points to a significant potential for Bitcoin’s price escalation shortly.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, BTC has seen a significant increase in high-value transactions, a trend not seen in nearly two years. Analyst Ali reported significant transactions exceeding $100,000 among Bitcoin whales.

Santiment’s data further corroborates the growing interest in Bitcoin, with a notable uptick in social dominance and spot ETF-related discussions. This heightened social interest since mid-October last year underscores the impact of investor sentiment and social dynamics on Bitcoin’s market trajectory.

Featured image from Unsplash, Chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.