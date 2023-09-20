Homesickness is a rite of passage you need to cross in order to put down roots in a new city or … [+] country. getty

As the season transitions into autumn, many of us find ourselves at the precipice of a new adventure. This period signifies more than just a shift in the weather; it marks a pivotal point in the lives of many. It could be the start of an exhilarating journey into college, the pursuit of a career opportunity in a new city or the commencement of a fresh chapter in an unfamiliar environment. However, this transition often brings with it a bittersweet companion: homesickness.

Homesickness is an emotion that intertwines longing with love and loss, and can be an unwelcome guest during this time of change. It’s a feeling that can sneak up on you in quiet moments—when you’re missing your family’s Sunday dinners, longing for your pet’s comforting presence or simply yearning for the familiar sights and sounds of your hometown.

Navigating through homesickness can be challenging, but there are effective strategies to help manage these emotions and adjust to your new surroundings. It’s important to remember that feeling homesick is a natural response to change and it reflects your deep connections to your home and loved ones.

Here are two ways to cope with homesickness and navigate this transitional phase while embracing the present.

1. Create A Nurturing Social Ecosystem

When you find yourself in a new environment, away from the comforts of home, cultivating fresh relationships and social connections becomes a potent tool for alleviating feelings of homesickness.

A study, published in the Journal of Research on Adolescence, suggests that emotional support from friends and family significantly impacts the mental health of emerging adults during their transition to college, with emotional support from friends being a crucial component of positive adjustment.

However, creating a new ecosystem extends beyond merely making new friends; it involves immersing yourself in the local culture and community. Here are a few things you might try:

Consider becoming part of clubs or organizations that align with your interests , whether it’s a book club, a sports team or a local charity organization. These groups offer an excellent platform for meeting like-minded individuals and establishing meaningful connections. These activities are also a good way to interact with locals and gain insight into their way of life, which can be both enlightening and comforting.

, whether it’s a book club, a sports team or a local charity organization. These groups offer an excellent platform for meeting like-minded individuals and establishing meaningful connections. These activities are also a good way to interact with locals and gain insight into their way of life, which can be both enlightening and comforting. Engage in your religious customs, if they are part of your life. Research suggests that individuals who maintain their religious or faith-based practices tend to experience a decrease in homesickness when transitioning to a new environment. Whether it’s finding a place for worship or meditation in your new location or connecting with like-minded friends who share your beliefs, these steps can be valuable aids in your adjustment process.

2. Cultivate Familiarity In New Surroundings

Transitioning to a new environment can be challenging, but there are ways to make it smoother. This can be achieved by incorporating elements of your old home into your new space, such as personalizing your living area with cherished items like photographs or keepsakes.

Maintaining familiar routines, such as your workout, bedtime and relaxation routines, can help make the new environment feel less unfamiliar. Cooking your favorite meals can be therapeutic and comforting. It’s also an opportunity to share your culture with new friends; you might even consider organizing a potluck dinner where everyone contributes their favorite local dish.

While it’s helpful to maintain some familiar routines, it’s equally important to be open to establishing new ones that aid in adapting to and enjoying your new surroundings.

The authors of a study investigating homesickness and college adjustment highlight the significance of “encouraging a connection with home that doesn’t overshadow the opportunity to form new friendships at school.”

So, don’t hesitate to engage in traditions that align with the new season and culture, offering you comfort and joy while grounding you in the present. Whether it’s carving pumpkins, baking your favorite autumn treats or simply taking leisurely walks amid the vibrant foliage, these activities can anchor you in the moment and create fresh, cherished memories. Remember that each new relationship you form is a step towards making this unfamiliar place feel a little more like home.

Conclusion

Feeling homesick is a common experience when transitioning to a new place. It’s important to be patient with yourself and give yourself time to adjust. If homesickness persists and begins to interfere with your daily life, consider seeking support from a counselor or therapist who can provide guidance and coping strategies tailored to your specific situation.